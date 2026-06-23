Amana Takaful PLC Raises Over Rs. 1 Billion in Oversubscribed Rights Issue

Amana Takaful PLC has successfully completed its Rights Issue, securing more than Rs. 1 billion in fresh capital following an enthusiastic response from its shareholder base.

Strong Investor Confidence Drives Oversubscription

The insurance firm allotted over 52.8 million new ordinary voting shares at a price of Rs. 19 per share, with the offer made exclusively available to existing shareholders. The issue was oversubscribed by 68.8%, reflecting robust demand and a strong vote of confidence from investors in the company's growth prospects.

What the Rights Issue Means for the Company

A Rights Issue allows a listed company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its current shareholders, typically at a fixed price, before opening the opportunity to outside investors. The oversubscription of Amana Takaful's issue indicates that demand from existing shareholders far exceeded the number of shares made available.

The successful conclusion of this fundraising exercise positions Amana Takaful PLC to strengthen its capital base and pursue its strategic objectives within Sri Lanka's insurance sector.

Amana Takaful PLC is one of Sri Lanka's leading Takaful insurance providers, offering Shariah-compliant insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the island.