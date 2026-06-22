Sri Lanka Launches Healthy School Canteen Guidelines to Tackle Growing Child Nutrition Crisis

In a significant step towards improving the health and wellbeing of Sri Lanka's schoolchildren, the Ministry of Health has officially launched the "Guidelines on Healthy School Canteens", marking the occasion of National Nutrition Month 2026 on the 22nd of this month.

A Timely Intervention

The launch comes at a critical time, as nutrition experts and health authorities have expressed growing concern over the dietary habits of students across the island. School canteens, which serve as a primary source of daily meals for thousands of children, have long been identified as a key battleground in the fight against poor childhood nutrition.

What the Guidelines Aim to Address

The newly introduced guidelines are designed to bring about meaningful reform in how school food outlets operate, with a focus on promoting balanced, wholesome eating among young Sri Lankans. Key areas expected to be covered include:

Restricting the availability of unhealthy, processed and sugar-laden food items within school premises

Encouraging the provision of nutritious, locally sourced food options

Setting clear standards for hygiene and food preparation within canteen facilities

Raising awareness among canteen operators, teachers and parents about the importance of proper child nutrition

Growing Nutrition Concerns Among Sri Lankan Children

Health authorities have repeatedly flagged rising rates of both undernutrition and obesity among school-aged children in Sri Lanka, a dual burden that reflects shifting dietary patterns in recent years. The increased consumption of fast food, sugary beverages and heavily processed snacks has been cited as a contributing factor to declining health outcomes in younger generations.

The school canteen is not merely a place where children eat — it is an environment that shapes lifelong dietary habits and health outcomes.

A National Effort

The initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's broader national health agenda and is expected to be implemented across schools in collaboration with provincial education authorities and school administrators. The Ministry of Health has indicated that guidance and training will be provided to canteen operators to ensure smooth adoption of the new standards.

Health advocates have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the guidelines will translate into tangible improvements in what children consume during their school day, ultimately contributing to a healthier future generation for Sri Lanka.