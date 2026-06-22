Kotahena Drug Bust: PNB Seizes Over Rs. 60 Million Worth of Ice in Major Narcotics Raid

A significant blow has been dealt to Sri Lanka's drug trade after the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) arrested a suspect in the Kotahena area of Colombo following the seizure of more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as 'Ice'.

Major Haul Valued at Over Rs. 60 Million

The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to exceed Rs. 60 million, making this one of the more substantial Ice hauls recorded in recent times. The arrest underscores the continued efforts by law enforcement authorities to crack down on the proliferation of hard drugs across the country.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau apprehended the male suspect during an operation carried out in the Kotahena locality. The PNB, which functions as Sri Lanka's dedicated anti-narcotics law enforcement unit, has been intensifying operations targeting the distribution and trafficking of Ice, a highly addictive crystalline stimulant that has seen growing prevalence in urban areas.

Growing Concern Over Ice Trafficking

Authorities have repeatedly warned that Ice poses a serious and escalating threat to Sri Lankan communities, particularly among younger demographics. The drug, which is a potent form of methamphetamine, has been increasingly intercepted at border points and in urban neighbourhoods in recent years.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.