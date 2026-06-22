Explosion Rocks Qatar's Major Gas Export Terminal, Dozens Injured and 18 Workers Missing

A powerful explosion struck one of Qatar's most critical natural gas export facilities late Sunday night, leaving at least 54 people injured and 18 workers unaccounted for, according to initial reports from the Gulf nation.

Blast Hits During Resumption of Operations

The explosion occurred as workers were in the process of restarting operations at the terminal, which serves as a key hub for Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The precise cause of the blast has not yet been officially confirmed, and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene following the incident.

Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, and any disruption to its export infrastructure carries significant implications not only for the country's economy but also for global energy markets that depend heavily on Qatari gas supplies.

Casualties and Search Efforts Underway

Authorities confirmed that 54 individuals sustained injuries in the explosion, while search and rescue operations were launched to locate 18 workers reported missing in the aftermath. The severity of the injuries among those hospitalised had not been fully disclosed at the time of initial reporting.

Emergency response teams, including firefighting units and medical personnel, were deployed rapidly to manage the situation and contain any further risk at the facility.

Impact on Global Energy Supply

The incident has drawn international attention given Qatar's pivotal role in the global LNG market. The country supplies natural gas to numerous nations across Europe, Asia, and beyond, and prolonged disruption to its export terminals could place upward pressure on already volatile global energy prices.

Qatar ranks among the top three LNG exporters in the world

The country's gas exports are a cornerstone of its national revenue

Global energy markets have remained sensitive to supply disruptions in recent years

Investigations into the root cause of the explosion are expected to be launched by Qatari authorities. Further details regarding the identities and nationalities of the injured and missing workers, as well as the full extent of structural damage to the terminal, are awaited as the situation continues to develop.

Authorities have urged the public to await official statements as rescue and investigation operations remain ongoing at the site.

Sri Lanka, like many other nations, monitors developments in Middle Eastern energy infrastructure closely, given the region's influence on global fuel prices and the cost of living at home.