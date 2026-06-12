UAE-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement on Track for Completion Within 12 Months

Landmark Trade Pact Could Reshape Sri Lanka's Economic Ties with the Gulf

A comprehensive free trade agreement between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates is expected to be finalised within the next year, in what would mark a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations between the two nations.

Negotiations toward the landmark deal have been progressing steadily, with both sides expressing confidence that outstanding issues can be resolved within the projected timeframe. If concluded as anticipated, the agreement would open new avenues for Sri Lankan exporters and strengthen the island nation's position as a key trade partner in the Gulf region.

What the Deal Could Mean for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path toward economic recovery following the 2022 financial crisis, a trade agreement with the UAE carries considerable strategic importance. The Gulf nation is not only a major destination for Sri Lankan migrant workers but also a growing market for Sri Lankan goods and services.

Among the sectors expected to benefit from reduced tariffs and improved market access are:

Apparel and textile manufacturing

Tea and agricultural produce

Gems and jewellery

Information technology and business process outsourcing services

Industry stakeholders have long advocated for formalised trade arrangements with Gulf Cooperation Council members, arguing that such agreements would help diversify Sri Lanka's export base and reduce its dependence on traditional markets in Europe and North America.

Broader Diplomatic Context

The push to finalise a UAE-Sri Lanka trade deal comes at a time when Colombo has been actively seeking to deepen economic partnerships across Asia and the Middle East. The UAE has itself been expanding its network of trade agreements globally, having previously concluded similar deals with India and Indonesia in recent years.

A successful conclusion of negotiations would place Sri Lanka among a growing list of South Asian economies that have formalised preferential trade ties with the Emirates, potentially giving local businesses a competitive edge in one of the world's most dynamic commercial hubs.

Officials from both governments are expected to continue technical discussions in the coming months, with the goal of addressing remaining regulatory and tariff-related matters before the agreement is formally signed.

For a Sri Lanka still rebuilding investor confidence and seeking sustainable economic growth, the successful completion of this trade deal within the year would represent a welcome boost on the international stage.

Related Video