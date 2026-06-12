Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away After Three-Year Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 following more than three years in a coma, the Thai royal household has officially announced.

The princess first fell ill in December 2022 when she suddenly collapsed while walking her dogs. Medical teams attending to her attributed the incident to a severely irregular heartbeat, believed to have been caused by a mycoplasma-related condition.

A Long Battle

From the moment of her collapse, Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained in a coma, with the Thai royal family and the nation holding out hope for her recovery over the ensuing years. Despite sustained medical care, she was unable to regain consciousness, and her passing marks the end of a prolonged and closely watched medical ordeal.

The princess was the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and had been widely regarded as a significant figure within the Thai royal family. Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Thailand.

Nation Mourns

The announcement from the royal household has deeply saddened the Thai public, many of whom had followed updates on her condition with great concern since her sudden collapse over three years ago.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was 47 years old at the time of her passing.

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