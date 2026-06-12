NBRO Issues Landslide Early Warnings for Four Districts as Heavy Rains Raise Slope Failure Risk

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings covering four Sri Lankan districts, cautioning residents and authorities of elevated ground instability risks amid prevailing wet weather conditions.

Warning Period and Areas Affected

The warnings are in effect from 4.00 a.m. on Friday, 12th June 2026, through to 4.00 a.m. on Saturday, 13th June 2026. The districts placed under the alert are Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura — all areas recognised for their vulnerability to landslides due to their hilly and mountainous terrain.

Warning Level Declared

The NBRO has classified the alerts as Level I (Yellow) landslide early warnings. This level signals that localised landslides, slope failures, and related ground movements are possible, particularly in areas with steep gradients, loose soil, or a history of previous land movement.

Advice for Residents

Residents living on or near slopes in the affected districts are urged to remain alert and monitor changing conditions.

Those in known high-risk areas should be prepared to move to safer locations if conditions deteriorate.

Community members are advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and Disaster Management officials.

Level I Yellow warnings indicate a heightened possibility of localised land movement and serve as an early advisory for communities and emergency responders to increase vigilance.

The NBRO regularly monitors rainfall patterns and soil saturation levels across the island, particularly during the Southwest Monsoon season, to provide timely warnings and minimise the loss of life and property from landslide events.

Residents in Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura are strongly encouraged to stay updated through official government channels and to exercise caution throughout the warning period.