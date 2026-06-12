Namal Rajapaksa Faces Court as Sri Lanka Files Formal Indictment Over Krish Project Allegations

Sri Lankan authorities have taken a significant legal step by filing a formal indictment against prominent opposition politician and former minister Namal Rajapaksa, in connection with allegations surrounding the controversial Krish Project.

Indictment Filed Against Former Minister

The indictment marks a major development in what has been one of the more closely watched legal cases involving a member of the powerful Rajapaksa political family. Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a sitting Member of Parliament, now faces formal court proceedings following the filing of the charges.

The case centres on allegations linked to the Krish Project, though authorities have not publicly elaborated on the full scope of the charges detailed within the indictment at this stage.

Political Significance

The move is being watched closely by political observers across the island, given Namal Rajapaksa's continued prominence in Sri Lankan politics. He has remained an active figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and has been vocal on national issues in recent months.

The filing of a formal indictment signals that prosecutors are confident in proceeding with the case through the court system, moving beyond the investigative phase into active litigation.

What Comes Next

With the indictment now formally lodged, the case is expected to proceed through the Sri Lankan judicial process. Legal analysts note that the coming weeks will be critical in determining how the defence responds and when the matter will be taken up for hearing before the courts.

Namal Rajapaksa has not yet made a detailed public statement addressing the substance of the charges contained in the newly filed indictment.

The case is expected to draw continued public attention as it progresses, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the broader conversation in Sri Lanka around accountability and governance.

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