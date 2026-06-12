Family and Lawyers Demand Access to Detained Ex-Spy Chief Suresh Sallay at Colombo Hospital

The wife and legal representatives of former State Intelligence Service Chief Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay have formally requested access to the detained former official, who is currently held at the National Hospital in Colombo under a presidential detention order.

Requests Filed with CID Director

Sallay's wife has written to retired Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekera, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), urging authorities to permit her, other family members, and the couple's legal team to visit the former intelligence chief at the Colombo facility where he is being held.

Separately, Sallay's legal counsel has also submitted a written request to Abeysekera, raising concerns over the restricted access to their client and seeking an opportunity to consult with him regarding his ongoing detention.

Background to the Detention

Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who previously served as the head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, is being held pursuant to a presidential detention order. Such orders are typically issued under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, granting authorities the power to detain individuals without a formal court remand for specified periods.

The circumstances surrounding his detention have drawn significant attention given his prominent former role in the country's national security apparatus.

Concerns Over Access Rights

The dual appeals — from both family and counsel — highlight growing concern that Sallay has been effectively cut off from those closest to him since being placed in detention. Access to legal representation is considered a fundamental right under Sri Lankan law, and the denial or restriction of such access is likely to face further legal scrutiny.

It remains to be seen how the CID will respond to the formal requests submitted by Sallay's wife and his legal team, as pressure mounts on authorities to ensure that proper procedures and basic rights are upheld throughout the detention process.

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