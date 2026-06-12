CIABOC Summons Yoshitha Rajapaksa for Questioning Over UK Royal Navy Training Programme

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has summoned Yoshitha Rajapaksa, former Lieutenant of the Sri Lanka Navy and son of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to appear before it next Tuesday, the 16th, for questioning regarding his participation in a training programme conducted by the British Royal Navy in the United Kingdom.

Summons Issued Over Overseas Training

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously held the rank of Lieutenant in the Sri Lanka Navy, is now required to answer questions before the country's primary anti-corruption body in connection with his enrolment in the UK-based Royal Navy training initiative. The precise nature of the allegations surrounding his participation has not yet been made fully public, but the summons signals that CIABOC is actively pursuing inquiries into the matter.

Background

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has previously faced legal scrutiny in Sri Lanka on separate financial matters. His latest summons adds to the ongoing legal challenges confronting members of the Rajapaksa family in the post-war political landscape of the country.

CIABOC, established as an independent commission, holds the mandate to investigate and prosecute cases involving bribery and corruption across both public and private sectors in Sri Lanka. The outcome of Tuesday's questioning is expected to shed further light on the scope and direction of the commission's investigation.

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