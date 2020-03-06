Won’t let anyone ‘lay eggs’ in my nest

Referring to the Government’s attempts to make new appointments to China-gifted National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa, former President Maithripala Sirisena said it was a gift to him by China, and hence, he would not let anyone ‘lay eggs’ there.

“It is I who should make the appointments. No one can intervene with that,” he said.



“Some are attempting to lay eggs in others’ nest. However, I will not allow making such appointments according to the whims and fancies of political bodies.

Meanwhile, he said the state employees are currently under the threat of being transferred.