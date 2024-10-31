LNP – Decline in coconut production expected to last until April 2025

The Coconut Research Institute says that the decline in coconut production in the country is expected to persist until April of next year (2025).

Its director, Nayani Arachchige noted a significant drop in coconut production in the country compared to last year, mainly due to the lack of timely rainfall and rising temperatures.

She explained, “Some reduction is seen in the first three harvest cycles. There is a decrease in the coconut production this year mainly due to the two factors of low rainfall and high temperature in the coconut growing regions. Until April of next year, we will get a low harvest than expected.”

Director of the Coconut Research Institute, Dr. Nayani Arachchige stated that to address the coconut shortage, a proposal regarding the import of coconut kernel for export purposes has been submitted.

“The Coconut Development Authority has proposed that a certain amount of sales will be made through the Colombo Fresh Coconut Auction. It has been suggested to the Development Authority to proceed with the coconut auction at the rate of Rs. 100.”

She further stated that they have requested permission to import coconut kernel for export, but approval is still pending.