LNP – Ranil calls for immediate debate on IMF report
Former Prime Minister and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an immediate debate in Parliament on the IMF report on Sri Lanka.
“As the Government has agreed to engage the IMF for financial assistance, Parliament must be briefed on their plan of action.”
Mr. Wickremesinghe made this request in a special press statement today
One thought on “LNP – Ranil calls for immediate debate on IMF report”
What to debate now .. already bus is gone and enough damage has been done . It is too late and too little has been done you and your counter part parties have done enough damage to this country ..now all these old guys need to find a good retirement homes ..that would be great service they do this country and its people