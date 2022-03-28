LNP – Special committee appointed to deal with IMF
A special committee has been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to select an international law firm to deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The committee is headed by Foreign Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris and Justice Minister Ali Sabri, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Caraal and Finance Ministry Secretary S.R. Arttygalle have been appointed as the other members.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is expected to visit Washington in mid-April to discuss with the IM
One thought on “LNP – Special committee appointed to deal with IMF”
Is getting IMF assistance a legal issue ? Do we have to pay USD 600 an hour for a International Law form ? We don’t do legal overviews for loans from China and India