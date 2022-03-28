Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

power in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Power cuts extended by another hour for some areas today due to weekend parties

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that it has been decided to impose power cut for one more hour in addition to today’s scheduled power cuts as the Daily Mirror learns there were mega weekend parties.

“Due to the unexpected high energy demand during weekend, PUCSL decided to impose power cut for one more hour at the request of CEB between 9.00 am to 3.00 pm in the areas of PQRSTUVW today,” PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

Earlier, the PUCSL said that the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will experience power cuts of 2 hours between 3.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the areas that are coming under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts for 2 hours and 15 minutes between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and 1 hour and 15 minutes between 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm in the evening.

One thought on “LNP – Power cuts extended by another hour for some areas today due to weekend parties

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    March 28, 2022 at 3:36 am
    Permalink

    We are in area B. It has been more than 1/2 hour since the end of the scheduled power cut, yet no power yet. What a splendid performance. At this rate the supposedly impossible ten hour power cut can be achieved next week itself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *