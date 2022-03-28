LNP – Power cuts extended by another hour for some areas today due to weekend parties

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that it has been decided to impose power cut for one more hour in addition to today’s scheduled power cuts as the Daily Mirror learns there were mega weekend parties.

“Due to the unexpected high energy demand during weekend, PUCSL decided to impose power cut for one more hour at the request of CEB between 9.00 am to 3.00 pm in the areas of PQRSTUVW today,” PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

Earlier, the PUCSL said that the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will experience power cuts of 2 hours between 3.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the areas that are coming under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts for 2 hours and 15 minutes between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and 1 hour and 15 minutes between 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm in the evening.