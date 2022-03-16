LNP – Businessman arrested with sharp weapons, drugs in Kohuwala

The Kohuwala Police have arrested a businessman with a stock of sharp weapons, including swords and drugs at a house in Kalubowila, Kohuwala.

Police seized eight swords, three knives, a replica of a T-56 firearm made of plastic, 11 grams of ICE narcotics and 5 grams of marijuana.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off that a businessman from Kalubowila was involved in drug trafficking.

Police said that during a search of the suspect’s house, they were able to find drugs and a stockpile of sharp weapons.

It was reported that during the questioning of the suspect, he had given contradictory statements to the police over the recovery of weapons.

Police suspect that these items could have been stored for the purpose of committing a crime.

The suspect, aged 49, is to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.