LNP – US encourages PC polls in SL, says move to reach out IMF courageous

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

While saying that it is a courageous step by the Sri Lankan Government to reach out to the International Monetary Fund, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland underscored that the US is encouraging Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka.

Nuland made these remarks speaking to media following a meeting held with Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris in Colombo yesterday (24).

She also commended Foreign Minister G.L Peiris and his partnership with Justice Minister in moving forward on all of the issues of national healing and justice.

“We come at a particularly difficult and pivotal moment for Sri Lanka and you are a vital partner of the United States and at a key crossroads in the Indo-Pacific and we are eager to support you at this critical moment.” she added.

One thought on “LNP – US encourages PC polls in SL, says move to reach out IMF courageous

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    March 24, 2022 at 2:36 am
    This lady and be boss, the hopefully a one time president messed up Ukraine. They have now washed their hands off this conflict. The same will happen to Sri Lanka it they tow her and her bosses line.

