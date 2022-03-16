LNP – Sajith calls for snap Presidential Polls
Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa while pledging to convert the Samagi Jana Balawegaya ( SJB) has called for a snap presidential election, while addressing the crowds at the SJB protest.
One thought on “LNP – Sajith calls for snap Presidential Polls”
if they select basil for president, you have no chance putha. remember the hitchcock kaputas?? they are like forest babarians..ha..ha