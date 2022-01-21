LNP – Elon Musk would have been invited to SL, if my father was in power: Sajith

If late President Ranasinghe Premadasa was in power today, he would have invited world-renowned business tycoon Elon Musk to set up a factory which produces electric vehicles in Sri Lanka, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

Mr. Premadasa who was speaking in Parliament questioned as to why Sri Lanka has failed to invite Musk to Sri Lanka.

“ Musk is disappointed as he has not received the facilities he desired from India to start up a factory which produces electric vehicles.” Can’t Sri Lanka invite him to start up an electric vehicles manufacturing factory?,” he asked.

“ My father Ranasinghe Premadasa would have invited him if he was in power today,” Mr. Premadasa added.

He said Sri Lanka should focus on the investment outflow in China and attract investors as it is done by countries such as Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Indonesia.