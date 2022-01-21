LNP – People urged to restrict movement as Omicron-fueled wave imminent

As Omicron is becoming the dominant variant in Sri Lanka surpassing Delta, the health authorities raised the importance of curtailing public movement to avert a massive outbreak in the country.

COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Anwar Hamdani said people should be prudent at this crucial juncture and make sure they restrict their movement.

“The sudden increase in number of COVID cases implies that Omicron is rapidly spreading in the country and the current situation could be a sign of a major outbreak in near future. Hence, it is imperative that people brace themselves,” he emphasized.

“The couple of things that people should do is to wear a mask properly and get the booster dose as soon as possible,” Dr Hamdani added.

He said only 31% had received the booster dose which need to improve further and added people show slight hesitancy in getting the booster does due to various myths and misconceptions.

“However, omicron-dominated wave would be inevitable if people failed to comply with health guidelines and take the booster,” Dr Hamdani warned.

The omicron variant was discovered in South Africa just over a month ago, and experts caution that there is still plenty of time for the situation to change.