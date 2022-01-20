LNP – Alarming increase in COVID cases among children: Pediatrician

There is a sharp increase in COVID-19 positive cases among children at present, Lady Ridgeway Hospital (LRH) Consultant Pediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera said

He told the Daily Mirror that the reported number of COVID19 cases showed a decline in the second and third weeks of December.

After the Christmas season and subsequent to the long week that ended, the number of positive cases among children recorded in LRH had increased to more than 30.

Many people spent their holidays reclessly, and most of them were not interested in getting the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

“Most people have now discarded face masks even at large gatherings, especially in parties, weddings, and among a large number of people,” he said.

Therefore, Dr. Perera advised the parents and teachers to get the booster vaccine as soon as possible for the protection of their children and themselves.

We conducted COVID19 tests of all our LRH admissions and found out that there was a sharp increase among children, he said