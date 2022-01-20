LNP – Five nabbed with Rs. 40 mn worth of foreign currency at BIA

Five individuals were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle Rs. 40 million worth of foreign currency out of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Accordingly, the Customs has seized 22,300 US Dollars, 63,500 Euros, 8,725 Sterling Pounds, 292,000 Saudi Riyals, and 75,000 Dirhams.

Three women and two men are among the arrested.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to depart to Dubai via Emirates Flight EK 649 last night (19).