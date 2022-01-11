Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – People’s Bank of Sri Lanka removed from Chinese Embassy blacklist

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

People’s Bank of Sri Lanka has been removed from the blacklist of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China.
People’s Bank was blacklisted by the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka for failing to make the payment according to the Letter of Credit and the contracts between two parties.
However, following the payment to Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd. in accordance with L/C terms with the clearance from the courts, the People’s Bank has been removed from the blacklist.

One thought on “LNP – People’s Bank of Sri Lanka removed from Chinese Embassy blacklist

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    January 11, 2022 at 9:56 am
    Permalink

    Never heard Embassies black listing banks just because they follow a local court order.

    Reply

