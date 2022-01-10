LNP – CEB gets green light to impose power cuts from tomorrow
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to impose power cuts for one hour or two hours from tomorrow.
The approval has been granted following a request made by the CEB.
The power interruptions experienced during the last few days were due to an issue related to short supply of furnace oil
One thought on “LNP – CEB gets green light to impose power cuts from tomorrow”
This is the result of the Sri Lanka not being able to import fuel to run the power stations.