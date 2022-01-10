LNP – Colombo-KKS luxury train service launched

A luxury train service was launched today for the passengers traveling from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai (KKS).

The new train service was launched while taking the first step to improve the train travelling.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Mount Lavinia Railway Station under the patronage Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The train will leave Mt. Lavinia at 5.10 am daily and reach Kankesanthurai at 12.17 pm the same day. It will leave Kankesanthurai at 1.15 pm and reach Mt. Lavinia at 8.25 pm. The Indian made train equipped with the latest technology, has 10 compartments and 2 power locomotives, all of them are air-conditioned.

Also, the Railway Department has taken steps to provide all the facilities required by the passengers in this train. These include comfortable seating, a buffet car for dining, TV and modern toilet facilities. Passengers who wish to avail the services of this train will be able to buy e-tickets online a month in advance, the department said.

This train was procured under the Indian Credit Line Scheme the cost of Rs.2,500 million.

The Railway Department has deployed a special security arrangement for the safety of the train and the passengers. The Minister then travelled by train from Mt. Lavinia to Fort Railway Station, was accompanied by the General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara and a group of officials.

Minister Wanniarachchi said the present government has planned to put in place a number of short, medium and long term plans to improve the quality of train travelling.

As the first step on the right direction, we are able to introduce a luxury train service that began its journey today.

The Railway Department has taken steps to facilitate the public to travel northwards by this train at an affordable fare. This train service will be a blessing to local and foreign tourists who will be travelling to the North while enjoying maximum comfort.

As the Minister of Transport, I request you all, the commuters to protect these carriages while enjoying travelling. The train will halt in Dehiwala, Wellawatte, Bambalapitiya, Fort, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Kodikamam, Jaffna, Kondavil, Chunnakam and KKS. The ticket from Mt. Lavinia to Kankesanthurai costs Rs.1,700, from Mt. Lavinia to Vavuniya Rs.1,500 and from Mt. Lavinia to Anuradhapura Rs.1,200. (Minimum fee is Rs.1,200)