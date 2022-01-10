LNP – Namal says GR’S decision to ban chemical fertiliser was strong, but officials failed him

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Namal Rajapaksa says that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s decision to ban the use of chemical fertiliser was a strong decision, but it was not successfully implemented by the officials in charge.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, Namal said that President Rajapaksa had announced his decision to switch to non-chemical fertiliser as soon as he took office in 2019, but the officials had failed him as they had not proceeded with the matter.

The Subject minister and the officials did not work on this and finally, the President had to make a tough decision

“It is true that there is a process to shift to chemical fertilizer and it should have been structured for 10 years but as we know, from the President’s point of view, he appointed a state minister for the subject and he waited for one and a half years.the Subject minister and the officials did not work on this and finally, the President had to make a tough decision. Leaders have to do this for the betterment of their nation,” Namal said.

Further, with the burning crises presently hitting the nation, Namal admitted that the current popularity of the Rajapaksa regime had seen a decline, but asserted this was temporary and plans were underway to recover from the economic crisis this year.