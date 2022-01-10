LNP – Man arrested for cheating people with Dubai jobs

A 37-year-old man was arrested for swindling more than Rs. 2.8 million from 18 people claiming that they would be secured jobs in Dubai, the Weligama police said.

They said the suspect was arrested from the Kaduruwela area in Polonnaruwa.

The suspect was a father of two, and he was born in Weligama. Later, he married a woman in Panadura and now resides in Kaduruwela, Polonnaruwa.

He worked as a private English tutor in Weligama, Akuressa, Panadura, Kurunegala, Eheliyagoda, and Anuradhapura. Also he has been involved in buying and selling gem stones.

Later, he promised overseas job seekers with jobs in Dubai and cheated 18 of them with substantial amount of money.

Subsequently, 18 complaints have been lodged with the Weligama Police against the suspect as they became aware that they had been deceived and the job assurance was a hoax.

The suspect is to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (10) by the Weligama Police.