LNP – Farmers to get carbonic manure for 2022 Yala season

Decision has been made by the Government to supply local carbonic manure to the farmers for the Yala season 2022 through local producers.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal tabled by the Minister of Agriculture to commence procuring carbonic fertilizer and supply to the farmers for the Yala season 2022, considering the recommendations on the Eco Friendly Fertilizer prepared for local cultivation by the Director General of Agriculture.

The Eco Friendly local fertilizer supplied by the local producers for the Yala season 2022 to be procured according to the prescribed standard, utilizing the allocated grants for fertilizer subsidies plan for 2022 by the two state-owned fertilizer producing entities.