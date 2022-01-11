Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice to be imported

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Government has decided to import 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice to ensure the availability of required rice consignments in the open market.

In addition, 100,000 metric tons of GR 11 Short Grain type of rice will also be imported as a substitute for Samba Rice

The proposal was submitted by Minister of Trade and was approved by the Cabinet.

One thought on “LNP – 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice to be imported

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am
    What a country. I am a Indian my father was in Ceylon about 30 years back. He said beautiful country now. Gone for the !!!!!! why want important rice.

