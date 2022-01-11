Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Perform like me if possible, Sajith tells other party leaders in the opposition

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday challenged the other parties in the opposition to perform like him, delivering to the people.

Mr. Premadasa who was speaking at a public gathering in Mannar said some other leaders of the opposition only talk whereas he carries out programmes to help the needy.

“Those in the other opposition parties who boast without carrying out any programme to help the needy. There are other opposition members who have been defeated. They do politics only through Facebook and WhatsApp. However, we in SJB carry out various programmes. We are engaged in Desha sevaya not Desha palanaya,” he said.

Also, he said the present government had already ruined the whole nation including the North. “We see queues everywhere to purchase fuel, and other essential items,” he said.

One thought on “LNP – Perform like me if possible, Sajith tells other party leaders in the opposition

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    January 11, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Now now now, this clown really makes me laugh. Most of the other leaders in the opposition have passed their OL and AL in Sri Lanka with flying colors. How about you?

    Reply

