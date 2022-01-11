LNP – Perform like me if possible, Sajith tells other party leaders in the opposition

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday challenged the other parties in the opposition to perform like him, delivering to the people.

Mr. Premadasa who was speaking at a public gathering in Mannar said some other leaders of the opposition only talk whereas he carries out programmes to help the needy.

“Those in the other opposition parties who boast without carrying out any programme to help the needy. There are other opposition members who have been defeated. They do politics only through Facebook and WhatsApp. However, we in SJB carry out various programmes. We are engaged in Desha sevaya not Desha palanaya,” he said.

Also, he said the present government had already ruined the whole nation including the North. “We see queues everywhere to purchase fuel, and other essential items,” he said.