LNP – SriLankan records profits for first time since pandemic in Dec.

December 2021 became the first profitable month since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic for SriLankan Airlines as it reported a company profit of US$ 9.25 million and a group profit of US$ 10.66 million.

Making the announcement via a media statement, the national carrier shared that revenues have expanded by almost 200 percent when compared with the corresponding month the previous year.

It added that in December 2021 the airlines also recorded the highest profit from Air Transportation in over 20 years.

The overall revenue has reached over 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level, SriLankan Airlin