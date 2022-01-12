LNP – CEB reverts announcement, now says no power cuts

The CEB which today morning announced one hour power cuts from today evening has now reverted its decision and says there will be no more power cuts as the privately-owned 172 Mega Watt Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station, which broke down last evening, has been repaired.

CEB Additional Secretary and media spokesman Sugath Dharmakeerthi earlier today announced one-hour power cuts in four zones from 5.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m from tonight due to the sudden breakdown of the power station.

However, the power station has now been repaired and has the ability to add 172 MW to the national grid due to which there will be no more power cuts.