LNP – Sajith takes a blow at GR, says SL needs an able leader

Sri Lanka urgently needs change of government, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said today.

Premadasa who celebrates his 55th birthday in the North today said Sri Lanka needs new rulers who can take the nation out of the economic crisis.

“There are many things to be done to get out of the current national tragedy . However the most important thing is to handover the nation to an able leader. Therefore I urge the present government to resign,” he said.

“One has to see that fuel, electricity and medical equipment are available in the country. However there are shortages of essential items and there are long queues to purchase them. There are even queues to purchase candles and very soon there will be queues to purchase bottle lamps,” he said.