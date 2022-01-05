LNP – Potential spike in COVID cases expected in two weeks: PHIs

There will definitely be a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the next couple of weeks, Public Health Inspectors’ Union warned.

PHIU Head Upul Rohana said the cases would increase due to the threat of Omicron and people’s negligent behaviour during holiday season.

“The Omicron cases are being detected from multiple areas across the country posing a massive threat to the whole island,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, Rohana said the general public seemed to have taken the gravity of Omicron for granted, which is evident with the way how the people acted during the recent seasonal holidays.

“Now, it’s absurd crying over spilt milk, as Omicron has begun to spread in the community,” he stressed.

“Thus, it is pivotal to get the booster dose and strictly follow health practices in order to prevent a major outbreak in the country, he added.

However, he reiterated that a notable surge in cases has become inevitable by now.