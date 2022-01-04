LNP – 86 killed in road accidents within 9 days; 33 in 48-hours: Police

A total of 86 persons were killed in road accidents reported across the country within the last 9 days, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He said 33 persons have died in road accidents within the last two days alone. Eighteen persons were killed in road accidents on Jan.1 this year while 15 persons have died in road accidents on Jan.2.

Most of the victims were motorcyclists and three wheeler drivers while three pedestrians were also killed in accidents on Sunday (2).

SSP Thalduwa said that 53 persons were killed in 52 fatal accidents within a week from December 25 to December 31.

The spokesman said although the travel restrictions had been imposed in the country last year due to COVID-19, the number of persons who had died in road accidents in the 2021 had increased.

Accordingly, a total of 2,365 fatal accidents were reported in 2021 in which 2,461 persons were killed in those accidents.

Also, 5,383 persons sustained serious injuries in the road accidents last year.(