LNP – Three youth drown, two others rescued in Dungalpitiya
Three youth drowned and two others rescued when they were swept away by the waves while bathing in the beach at Kapungoda in Dungalpitiya last evening.
Police said two youths aged 17 and 23, residents of Pamunugama and Ekala areas died on admission to the hospital while a 21-year old, resident of Ambewela had gone missing.
The other two who were admitted to the hospital were discharged after receiving treatment.
The Dungalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations.
One thought on “LNP – Three youth drown, two others rescued in Dungalpitiya”
Death by drowning seams to be a way of life for the youngsters these days. For an Island nation blessed with plentiful rivers and water holes, respect for water and local knowledge of its dangers are missing. But must be said some of this is due to Covid. There was definitely an up tick in swimming and water sports training before 2020. Let’s hope the new government or new president have some thought for our youngsters.