LNP – Three youth drown, two others rescued in Dungalpitiya

Three youth drowned and two others rescued when they were swept away by the waves while bathing in the beach at Kapungoda in Dungalpitiya last evening.

Police said two youths aged 17 and 23, residents of Pamunugama and Ekala areas died on admission to the hospital while a 21-year old, resident of Ambewela had gone missing.

The other two who were admitted to the hospital were discharged after receiving treatment.

The Dungalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations.