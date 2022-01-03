LNP – Price of Local Cement up by Rs. 100
The price of a 50kg bag of local cement will be increased by Rs.100 with effect from today, Local Cement companies announced.
Accordingly, the new price of a 50kg bag will be Rs.1,375.
One thought on “LNP – Price of Local Cement up by Rs. 100”
Now we will be able to build castles in the air!!!