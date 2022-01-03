LNP – Around 120,000 Sri Lankans left SL in 2021

Around 120,000 Sri Lankans left Sri Lanka in 2021 seeking foreign employment, the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification said yesterday.

The State Ministry said 30,000 have gone to Qatar, 27,000 to Saudi Arabia, 20,000 to UAE, 1,400 to South Korea, 1,100 to Singapore,1,600 to Cyprus and 800 to Japan despite the COVID-19 pandemic.