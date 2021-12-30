LNP – Minimum bus fares increased to Rs.17: Dilum

The minimum bus fare will be increased by Rs. 3 from January 5, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

The decision was announced following a discussion with the private bus owners at the Ministry.

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare, which was at Rs.14 will be increased to Rs. 17 with a percentage of 17.44, the Minister said.

Private bus owners were briefed by the State Minister on the need for a revision of private bus fares in line with the current rise in fuel prices as well as bus spare parts prices.

At the meeting, Transport Ministry Secretary Monty Ranatunga, National Transport Commission (NTC) Chairman Shashi Welgama, the Public Private Bus Owners’ Association President Sampath Ranasinghe, and Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association President Gemunu Wijeratne were present at the meeting.