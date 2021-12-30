LNP – 2020 A/L rescrutiny results released: Exam Dept.

The recorrection results of the 2020 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination were released, the Examinations Department said.

Departments Commissioner General L.M.D. Dharmasena said the results were released yesterday (29) and some 48,810 applicants had applied for re-correction.

He said the results could be obtained by logging on to the department’s official website www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk by entering the correct exam index number.

The Commissioner General requested to dial the following numbers to obtain more details: School Examinations Organisation Results Branch – 011 2 784537 / 011 2 784208 / 011 3 188350 / 011 3 140314.