LNP – High number of road accidents during Christmas

The number of people admitted to hospitals as a result of road and domestic accidents is higher compared to last year, Accident Ward Director at Colombo National Hospital Dr. Indika Jagoda said.

He told a news briefing today that a total of 588 cases of domestic and road accidents had been reported to the Colombo National Hospital on December 24, 25 and 26 which is a 30 percent increase, compared to last year, which stood at 413.

“There is also a significant rise in the number of patients who have to undergo in-house treatments which is 311 this year whereas it was 210 in last year,”

“80 percent of these accidents are due to road accidents, he added.

Thus, Dr. Jagoda invited people to be more cautious as the festive season is yet to finish in order to minimize number of road, domestic and other accidents

Moreover, he said there is a notable decrease in accidents owing to fireworks during Christmas.