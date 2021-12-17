LNP – People hesitant to get COVID booster shots: Health DG

he Health Ministry has observed public hesitancy in getting the booster dose of COVID-19, Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said today.

He told a news briefing that it would be really alarming and dreadful if people continued to do so.

“There was no reason for any eligible person to refuse the booster shot as it strengthens their immunity. This helps people keep coronavirus at bay and prevent one from succumbing to the virus. The immunity you got from the past doses needs a boost to protect you further,” he stressed.

“Besides, in a juncture where Omicron is posing a huge threat not only worldwide but also in Sri Lanka, it is imperative to get the booster dose,” Dr Gunawardena added.

Otherwise, he said things could be detrimental creating uncertainties in the country.