LNP – Three more Omicron patients detected in SL; four cases so far

Three new cases of Omicron COVID variant have been reported in Sri Lanka, Dr Chandima Jeewandara, the head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Biology at the Sri Jayewardenepura University said.

Accordingly, the toll of Omicron patients in Sri Lanka increased to 04 as of today.

Dr Jeewandara said Omicron cases could increase in future and thus, he raised the importance of receiving the booster dose without further delay.

The first patient carrying the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was identified in Sri Lanka on December 03. The patient was a Sri Lankan citizen who had returned from South Africa on November 24.

These patients are identified as infected with Omicron from samples only received to the Jayewardenepura University.