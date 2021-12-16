LNP – Updated health guidelines issued; liquor now allowed at weddings

The Health Ministry has issued a set of updated guidelines to be followed by general public from December 16 to 31 in which restrictions on weddings and funerals have been relaxed.

According to new guidelines, the public gatherings still require prior approval from Director General of Health Services.

However, guidelines pertaining to weddings and funerals have been eased.

Accordingly, weddings can be held with maximum of 50 percent of usual capacity of the hall. Liquor can be served. However, open spaces are encouraged.

Earlier, weddings were allowed only with 1/3 of usual capacity of the hall not exceeding 200 persons with no liquor served.

In addition, funerals should held within 24 hours of releasing the body with 30 attendees at a given time while it was 20 earlier.

Meanwhile, other guidelines remain unchanged.