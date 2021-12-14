LNP – Gas companies should pay compensation to all those affected by gas leaks: Minister

Gas companies should pay compensation to all those affected by gas-related explosions, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

He said explosions related to LP gas leaks are being reported all over the country and these incidents show that gas consumers in this country are currently facing a major problem.

The minister said that a fatal incident due to a gas explosion was reported recently while several others sustained injures.

“Therefore, the relevant companies should take action to prevent such incidents,” he said.

The Minister expressed these views while participating in a ceremony held in Tangalle.

“The relevant companies should take the responsibility of everyone affected by the gas leaks and the public must be compensated. I also look forward to discussing this in the Cabinet.

I also believe that there should be an investigation into whether there was any conspiracy or fraud behind this matter”, he said.