LNP – SL to reject latest ship with LP gas, says not up to standard – Sources

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The latest ship that arrived in Colombo with LP gas for Litro Company does not comply with the required level of Ethyl mercaptan and because of that the authorities are considering to reject the stock, informed sources told Daily Mirror.

However, the Technical Committee is scheduled to meet this morning to take a final decision in this regard.

Sources said that in case the authorities reject the latest shipment, there would be a gas shortage in the country and because of that the Committee is to seek expert opinion whether to add the required level of Ethyl mercaptan to the stock and distribute it, sources added

One thought on “LNP – SL to reject latest ship with LP gas, says not up to standard – Sources

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 14, 2021 at 10:19 am
    Knowing the status of our guys, it looks like the suppliers are sending us sub standard goods.

