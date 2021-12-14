LNP – Court temporarily releases Champika’s passport

Former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka whose passport was impounded in connection with the Rajagiriya accident case was today temporally permitted to travel abroad by the Colombo High Court.

Filing a motion before Colombo High Judge Damith Thotawatta, defence counsel who appeared on behalf Champika Ranawaka informed court that his client is expecting to go abroad in the month of February next year. Defence Counsel sought court’s permission to release his client’s passport for the purpose of obtaining visa.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court ordered to temporarily release Ranawaka’s password.

The indictment comprising 16 charges had been filed against MP Patali Champika, his driver Thusith Dilum Kumara and former officer In Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station Sudath Asmadala on charges of fabricating false evidence, a conspiracy of fabricating evidence and submitting false reports to the Court in connection with the motor accident that took place in 2016 at Rajagiriya.