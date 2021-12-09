Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Two killed in wild elephant attack in Sooriyawewa

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Two persons were killed when a wild elephant attacked them while travelling on a motorcycle at Meegahajadura area in Sooriyawewa last night.

Police said the deceased have been identified as 36 and 49 year old residents of Sooriyawewa and Meegahajadura.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to be vigilant when traveling at night on roads in areas where wild elephants are roaming and to restrict unnecessary movements as much as possible to minimize such incidents

One thought on “LNP – Two killed in wild elephant attack in Sooriyawewa

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 9, 2021 at 3:12 am
    People have encroached into Elephant Habitat. Blame the Politicians who permitted these !!

