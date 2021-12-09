LNP – Two killed in wild elephant attack in Sooriyawewa

Two persons were killed when a wild elephant attacked them while travelling on a motorcycle at Meegahajadura area in Sooriyawewa last night.

Police said the deceased have been identified as 36 and 49 year old residents of Sooriyawewa and Meegahajadura.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to be vigilant when traveling at night on roads in areas where wild elephants are roaming and to restrict unnecessary movements as much as possible to minimize such incidents