LNP – Recall all unused LPG cylinders currently with dealers & households: CAA to Litro

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has directed the Litro Gas company to recall all unused LP gas cylinders which were distributed before December 04 currently with dealers and at households.

Accordingly, unused LP domestic gas cylinders with blue coloured tamper proof seals will be recalled and replaced with new cylinders with red tamper proof seals.

LNP – Recall all unused LPG cylinders currently with dealers & households: CAA to Litro

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 9, 2021 at 3:14 am
    Permalink

    AT LAST BOLD DECISION, MOST WELCOME BY ALL CONSUMERS. WELL DONE CAA

