LNP – Ranil’s writ petition against PCoI recommendations fixed for support

A writ petition filed by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe seeking an order to stay the operation of finding and recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe incidents of political victimization has been fixed for support by the Court of Appeal.

Court of Appeal three-judge-bench comprising Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, Justice Devika Abeyratne and Justice D.M. Samarakoon fixed the petition for support on January 28.

In his petition, UNP leader Ranil Wickremasinghe is seeking an Interim order suspending the operation of the findings and recommendations contained on pages 17-51 relating to the Petitioner.

Wickremasinghe had cited the commissioners of Presidential Commission retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne, retired Court of Appeal Judge Chandrasiri Jayatilake and former IGP Chandra Fernando, Commission Secretary Pearl Weerasinghe and Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera as respondents.

Wickremasinghe states that on or about 4th September 2020 he attended the Presidential Commission and was informed by the Commission that he was not being treated as a respondent, but only as a witness.

The petitioner said he led to believe that no findings and recommendations would be made against him.

However, the petitioner said the Presidential Commission report contains findings and recommendations or materials about the petitioner.

Former Prime Minister states that there has been a complete violation of the rules of natural justice and no proper hearing has been given to him during Presidential Commission inquiry.

He further alleged that no proper rules of natural justice have been followed during the inquiry. He alleged that findings and material collected against him are unreasonable, irrational and arbitrary.

President’s Counsel Faiz Mustapha appeared for Ranil Wickremasinghe